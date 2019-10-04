Clear
Traffic alert: Whitesburg Drive accident causing issues from Bob Wallace to Drake

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A vehicle accident is causing major traffic delays on Whitesburg Drive.

Some lanes on Whitesburg between Bob Wallace and Drake avenues are closed.

Traffic on California Street also is being impacted.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

