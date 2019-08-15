Clear
Traffic alert: Water main break closing part of Wall Triana for several hours

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher, Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department and Madison Public Works report that Wall Triana is closed between Jay Drive and Big Oak Lane due to a water main break.

Repairs could take from four to eight hours.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

