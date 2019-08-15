Traffic alert: Water main break closing part of Wall Triana for several hours

The Madison Police Department and Madison Public Works report that Wall Triana is closed between Jay Drive and Big Oak Lane due to a water main break.
Repairs could take from four to eight hours.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
