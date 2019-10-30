Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Update: Traffic flowing again on Wall Triana near West Madison Elementary after two-vehicle wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 2:58 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Update: Madison police say a woman rear-ended another vehicle. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles involved were towed, and traffic is flowing again.

------------

Original story:

The Madison Police Department is telling motorists to avoid the area of Wall Triana Highway near West Madison School due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.

All lanes are blocked. Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events