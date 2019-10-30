Update: Traffic flowing again on Wall Triana near West Madison Elementary after two-vehicle wreck

Update: Madison police say a woman rear-ended another vehicle. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles involved were towed, and traffic is flowing again.

------------

Original story:

The Madison Police Department is telling motorists to avoid the area of Wall Triana Highway near West Madison School due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.

All lanes are blocked. Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.