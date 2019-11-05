Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Weatherly, Todd Mill roads reopen after vehicle fire

A vehicle fire blocked both eastbound lanes at Weatherly and Todd Mill roads in southeast Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 4:16 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: Huntsville police report the roadway is back open

From earlier:

A vehicle fire is blocking both eastbound lanes at Weatherly and Todd Mill roads in southeast Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events