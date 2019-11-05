Weatherly, Todd Mill roads reopen after vehicle fire

UPDATE: Huntsville police report the roadway is back open
From earlier:
A vehicle fire is blocking both eastbound lanes at Weatherly and Todd Mill roads in southeast Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
