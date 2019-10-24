Clear

Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard re-opens after truck fire

Crews responded to a truck on fire on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 8:26 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 8:48 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 3 Images

8:35 a.m. UPDATE: The fire is extinguished and both lanes of traffic are open.

Huntsville police said the driver of the truck and a passenger got out and both are fine.

No one was taken to the hospital.

A tow truck is coming to remove the truck.

From earlier:

Crews are responding to a truck on fire on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard.

Westbound traffic is being impacted.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events