Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard re-opens after truck fire

8:35 a.m. UPDATE: The fire is extinguished and both lanes of traffic are open.

Huntsville police said the driver of the truck and a passenger got out and both are fine.

No one was taken to the hospital.

A tow truck is coming to remove the truck.

From earlier:

Crews are responding to a truck on fire on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard.

Westbound traffic is being impacted.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

