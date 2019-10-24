Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard re-opens after truck fire

Photo Gallery 3 Images
8:35 a.m. UPDATE: The fire is extinguished and both lanes of traffic are open.
Huntsville police said the driver of the truck and a passenger got out and both are fine.
No one was taken to the hospital.
A tow truck is coming to remove the truck.
From earlier:
Crews are responding to a truck on fire on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard.
Westbound traffic is being impacted.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
