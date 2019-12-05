Clear
Traffic alert: Traffic signals out at Hughes Road, Madison Boulevard

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to treat the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road as a four-way stop.

Crews currently are working to repair traffic signals there.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

