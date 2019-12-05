Traffic alert: Traffic signals out at Hughes Road, Madison Boulevard

The Madison Police Department is advising motorists to treat the intersection of Madison Boulevard and Hughes Road as a four-way stop.
Crews currently are working to repair traffic signals there.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
