Traffic alert: Structure fire shuts down piece of Steakley Road

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 3:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 3:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Steakley Road is shut down between Tanner Point Drive and Maysville Road due to a structure fire.

The fire is at 480 Steakley Road, according to New Market Fire Department.

Avoid the area if possible. Use an alternate route if you cannot avoid the area.

