Traffic alert: Structure fire shuts down piece of Steakley Road

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Steakley Road is shut down between Tanner Point Drive and Maysville Road due to a structure fire.
The fire is at 480 Steakley Road, according to New Market Fire Department.
Avoid the area if possible. Use an alternate route if you cannot avoid the area.
