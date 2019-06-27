Clear
Traffic alert: State troopers responding to Moulton wreck with injuries

2 people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 8:01 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 8:26 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Josh Rayburn

Alabama State Troopers are responding to wreck in Moulton that has left possibly two people with injuries.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck occurred near the intersection of County Road 108 and Alabama 24.

It involved one vehicle in a rollover wreck. One person had to be cut from the vehicle. Another person was possibly either ejected or crawled from the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

