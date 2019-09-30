Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic Alert: Rockslide causing delays near Governors Drive, Monte Sano Boulevard Full Story

Traffic Alert: Rockslide causing delays near Governors Drive, Monte Sano Boulevard

If possible, avoid the area.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 8:04 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross, Josh Rayburn

Traffic on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard is becoming congested after rocks fell into the roadway.

At least one westbound lane of Governors is closed, and Huntsville police say it likely will be closed for awhile.

No injuries have been reported.

Equipment is coming in to push the rocks off Governors, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The rocks are expected to be there at least until 9:30 a.m.

The department requests that drivers use caution in the area.

