Traffic alert: Roadwork could cause delays in Limestone, Morgan counties Monday

The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Limestone and Morgan counties to be aware of these potential traffic impediments on Monday:

In Limestone County, crews will be repairing the guardrail on Interstate 565 eastbound, weather permitting. The inside lane and shoulder of I-565 eastbound between I-65 and Mooresville Road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday Motorists are advised to merge right, reduce speed and expect delays.

In Morgan County, the outside lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 northbound at milepost 329.5, between Exit 328 (Alabama 36) in Hartselle and Exit 334 (Alabama 67) in Priceville, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday for installation of a pole, if weather permits.