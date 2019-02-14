Traffic alert: Rideout Road work set for Friday through Tuesday

Traffic lanes on Rideout Road will be adjusted to allow crews to repair a drainage system between Friday and Tuesday, according to Redstone Arsenal spokesman Chris Colster.
Work on the southbound lanes will begin Friday afternoon but northbound Rideout Road will remain unaffected on Friday until after the evening rush hours.
Over the long weekend, crews will adjust lanes, southbound and northbound, but Gate 9 will remain open and personnel may enter and exit as normal.
The work is expected to be done and Gate 9 will be fully operational by Tuesday.
Special flagmen, law enforcement personnel and signs will be present in the work zone. Please use caution, remain patient and obey all traffic instructions to be safe.
