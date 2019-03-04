Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed the inside, northbound lane of Pulaski Pike (including the turning lane) between Carmichael Avenue and Boundary Avenue for service line repair work.

The work is scheduled to last until about 4:30 p.m., said Todd Long, utilities spokesperson

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.