Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Luke Perry, star of Riverdale, Beverly Hills 90210, dead at 52 Full Story
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work

MGN Online MGN Online

The work is scheduled to last until about 4:30 p.m.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 11:26 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed the inside, northbound lane of Pulaski Pike (including the turning lane) between Carmichael Avenue and Boundary Avenue for service line repair work.

The work is scheduled to last until about 4:30 p.m., said Todd Long, utilities spokesperson

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Florence
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Scottsboro
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events