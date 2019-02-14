Clear

Traffic alert: Portion of Mountain Gap Road closed after serious wreck

Huntsville police say the driver of the vehicle has life-threatening injuries.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 11:58 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Mountain Gap Road between Chicamauga and Crestfield is closed after a vehicle hit a Huntsville Sanitation truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.

