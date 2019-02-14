Mountain Gap Road between Chicamauga and Crestfield is closed after a vehicle hit a Huntsville Sanitation truck.
Huntsville police say the driver of the vehicle has life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
- Traffic alert: Portion of Mountain Gap Road closed after serious wreck
- Traffic Alert: Portion of Gallatin Street to close Wednesday night
- Traffic Alert: Highway 53 closed southbound after wreck
- Huntsville police close portions of Whitesburg Drive following wreck
- Wreck blocks portion of Memorial Parkway at Hobbs Road
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Possible fatal wreck in Guntersville near Albertville
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Huntsville Utilities closing portion of Clinton Avenue
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
Scroll for more content...