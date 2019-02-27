Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic alert: Portion of Brownsboro Road closed for wreck

MGN Online MGN Online

Please avoid the area and seek other routes.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Madison County Fire Communications reports Brownsboro Road between Wall Road and Stone Drive is closed due to a vehicle collision.

Please avoid the area and seek other routes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events