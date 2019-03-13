Traffic alert: Part of Pulaski Pike closed for gas line repairs

At 1 p.m., Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations will close the northbound, left-hand lane of Pulaski Pike from Cardinal Avenue to Oakwood Avenue for gas line repairs.
The duration of the closure is unknown, said Todd Long, company spokesman.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.
Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.
If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
