Traffic alert: Part of Memorial Parkway down to one lane after wreck near U.S. 72

The Huntsville Police Department says a traffic accident has occurred at Memorial Parkway and Highway 72.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Northbound Memorial Parkway is down to one lane in the area.

Motorists should expect delays in this area.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

