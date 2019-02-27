Update: Memorial Parkway reopens, power outages ongoing

UPDATE:

Huntsville police say Memorial Parkway is now open.

Power outages are still being reported by Huntsville Utilities.

From earlier:

Huntsville Police Department has closed northbound and southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway and the access road north of University Drive due to downed power lines.

Huntsville police report traffic lights are out at Church/Pratt, University/Memorial, and Memorial/Oakwood.

Huntsville Utilities reports there is a power outage in North Huntsville from Oakwood Ave south to I-565 and from Pulaski Pike east to Washington Street.

Service will be restored as quickly as safely possible, according to spokesman Gary T. Whitley Jr.