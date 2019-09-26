Clear

Traffic alert: Part of Dug Hill Road closed for downed power lines, poles

Power lines and poles are down.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 1:47 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says Dug Hill Road is shut down after an accident Thursday morning.

It is closed from King Drake Road heading south and Raintree Road going north.

Power lines and poles are down.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events