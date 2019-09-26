Traffic alert: Part of Dug Hill Road closed for downed power lines, poles

The Huntsville Police Department says Dug Hill Road is shut down after an accident Thursday morning.
It is closed from King Drake Road heading south and Raintree Road going north.
Power lines and poles are down.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
