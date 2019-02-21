Traffic alert: Part of Clinton Avenue closed for gas main replacement

Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations has closed the eastbound lane of Clinton Avenue between Spragins Street and Jefferson Street for gas main replacement.

The work is expected to last until 3 p.m., said Todd Long, utilities spokesman.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.