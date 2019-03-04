Clear
Traffic alert: Part of Clinton Avenue closed for about 48 hours

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

At 8 a.m. Monday, Huntsville Utilities closed the eastbound lane of Clinton Avenue between Greene Street and Washington Street as well as a half block of northbound Greene Street (starting at Clinton).

This is in relation to fiber construction, said Todd Long, Huntsville Utilities spokesman.

Long said the work is scheduled to last no longer than 48 hours.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

