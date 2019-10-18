Traffic alert: Wrecks on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard, Cove Creek Drive impacting traffic

Clear
An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on Governors Drive at Monte Sano Boulevard.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 6:57 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Two separate wrecks are causing delays on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard and Dug Hill Road.

A car is flipped in one lane. The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Near that wreck in the opposite direction, Alabama State Troopers say one car rear-ended another. No injuries have been reported.

Avoid the area if possible.

