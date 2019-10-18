Traffic alert: Wrecks on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard, Cove Creek Drive impacting traffic

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Two separate wrecks are causing delays on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard and Dug Hill Road.
A car is flipped in one lane. The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
Near that wreck in the opposite direction, Alabama State Troopers say one car rear-ended another. No injuries have been reported.
Avoid the area if possible.
From earlier:
An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on Governors Drive at Monte Sano Boulevard.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
