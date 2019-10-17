Traffic alert: Overturned vehicle at Governors Drive, California Street causing delays

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Governors Drive traffic is backing up all the way past Monte Sano Boulevard due to a wreck involving an overturned vehicle.
The wreck occurred near California Street. Westbound lanes are blocked.
Huntsville Police Department reports says no one was injured.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
