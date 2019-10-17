Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Overturned vehicle at Governors Drive, California Street causing delays Full Story

Traffic alert: Overturned vehicle at Governors Drive, California Street causing delays

Governors Drive traffic is backing up all the way past Monte Sano Boulevard due to a wreck involving an overturned vehicle.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton, Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Governors Drive traffic is backing up all the way past Monte Sano Boulevard due to a wreck involving an overturned vehicle.

The wreck occurred near California Street. Westbound lanes are blocked.

Huntsville Police Department reports says no one was injured.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events