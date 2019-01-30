Clear

Traffic alert: Overturned tractor-trailer blocking Limestone County roadway

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the outside lane of U.S. 31 southbound near Swan Creek in Limestone County between Athens and Decatur.

Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman, said the wreck currently is not creating major traffic delays. There will be some period during which both southbound lanes are closed for the wrecker to remove the tractor-trailer, so motorists may encounter traffic stoppages and prefer to use alternate routes such as Interstate 65, if possible, he said.

Burkett said it is anticipated that all lanes will be open by noon.

