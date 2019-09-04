Traffic alert: Overturned 18-wheeler blocking traffic in Decatur

Photo Gallery 1 Images
An 18-wheeler carrying fertilizer has overturned at 6th Avenue and Wilson Street, blocking all three northbound lanes.
The Decatur Police Department said one lane is temporarily open on Wilson Street to turn toward Athens, but will be closed shortly for road cleanup.
Avoid the area if possible.
Road clearing could take approximately two hours.
No injuries are reported at this time, police said.
