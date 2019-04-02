Clear

Traffic alert: One lane of Governors Drive closed at Parkhill Road

The Huntsville Police Department reports Governors Drive at Parkhill Road will be down to one lane in both directions for about an hour.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 7:39 AM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 7:41 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports Governors Drive at Parkhill Road will be down to one lane in both directions for about an hour.

Construction in the area is causing delays between Parkhill and the Monte Sano Boulevard area.

Get WAAY 31 traffic information here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events