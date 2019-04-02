Traffic alert: One lane of Governors Drive closed at Parkhill Road

The Huntsville Police Department reports Governors Drive at Parkhill Road will be down to one lane in both directions for about an hour.
Construction in the area is causing delays between Parkhill and the Monte Sano Boulevard area.
