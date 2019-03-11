Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations is closing the outside, westbound lane of Bob Wallace Avenue at Newby Street for approximately one hour for gas line maintenance, said Todd Long, company spokesman.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.
Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.
If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: One lane of Bob Wallace Avenue closed for gas line work
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
- UPDATE: Cyclist killed in wreck on Bob Wallace Avenue identified
- Traffic alert: Huntsville police investigating accident at Bob Wallace, L&N Drive
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closing part of Clinton Avenue
- Traffic alert: Part of Clinton Avenue closed for gas main replacement
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville Utilities closing lanes, roads for gas main upgrades
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
- Multi-car crash shuts down Bob Wallace Ave.
- Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work
Scroll for more content...