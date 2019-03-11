Clear
Traffic alert: One lane of Bob Wallace Avenue closed for gas line work

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 9:03 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations is closing the outside, westbound lane of Bob Wallace Avenue at Newby Street for approximately one hour for gas line maintenance, said Todd Long, company spokesman.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

