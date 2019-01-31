Clear

Traffic alert: One dead in Huntsville wreck

The westbound lane is blocked, and drivers are urged to stay out of the area if possible.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 7:09 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2019 7:12 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in an incident on Explorer Boulevard near Enterprise Way in Huntsville Thursday morning.

The westbound lane is blocked, and drivers are urged to stay out of the area if possible. One eastbound lane remains open.

