Traffic alert: All lanes of Memorial Parkway at I-565 back open after multiple wrecks

All lanes of Memorial Parkway at Interstate 565 are now open.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: All lanes of Memorial Parkway at Interstate 565 are now open.

The Huntsville Police Department reports Northbound Memorial Parkway at Interstate 565 is down to one lane, due to multiple traffic accidents. Drivers should slow down and use caution.

