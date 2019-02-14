High-speed chase leads to multi-vehicle wreck at Pulaski Pike, Mastin Lake

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says four cars collided at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake when three of them got caught up in a high speed chase.

The sheriff’s office said Alabama State Troopers were trying to stop a Lexus SUV for a traffic violation. At one point during the chase, a female got out of the vehicle. She is now in custody. The sheriff’s office continued the chase, leading to the collision.

Troopers say the chase started on Wall Triana near Nance Road about 1:30 p.m. It ended about 10 miles later at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake

At least two people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials say they won’t release the name of the suspect driving the car until after he is booked in the Madison County Jail.

But the sheriff’s office says the suspect had a total of six warrants out for his arrest: one felony warrant from them and five from the Huntsville Police Department.

He was out on probation but had it revoked, according to the sheriff’s office.

From earlier:

The intersection of Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake is shut down after multiple cars were hit during a police chase.

Huntsville police and fire, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers are all on scene.

Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.

Check WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.