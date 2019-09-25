Clear
Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle wreck closes westbound I-565 at Madison Boulevard

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department says westbound I-565 is closed at the Madison Boulevard exit due to a multi-vehicle wreck.

All diverted traffic can re-enter I-565 at County Line Road.

Use caution if you cannot.

