Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle wreck closes westbound I-565 at Madison Boulevard

The Huntsville Police Department says westbound I-565 is closed at the Madison Boulevard exit due to a multi-vehicle wreck.
All diverted traffic can re-enter I-565 at County Line Road.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
