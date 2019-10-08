Clear

Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash, vehicle fire blocking I-565 lanes near Mooresville Road

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:25 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton, Josh Rayburn

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked one eastbound and one westbound lane of Interstate 565 near Mooresville Road.

Huntsville police say six to seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports a vehicle on fire, in a separate incident, also is causing delays.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials aren’t sure when the lane will re-open to traffic.

Use caution if you cannot.

Use caution if you cannot.

