Mountain Gap Road re-opens after downed power lines; outages reported

3:24 p.m. update: Mountain Gap Road is open, according to Huntsville police

3:19 update: Huntsville Utilities says service has been restored to most customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).

The outage was caused when a truck pulled down powerlines on Mountain Gap Road just north of Mathis Mountain Road. This also caused a 50-foot utility pole to break.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are still on site performing maintenance and repairs.

From eariler:

The Huntsville Police Department reports that eastbound lanes of Mountain Gap Road at Crestfield Drive are currently shut down due to downed power lines.

Huntsville Utilities says it is responding to a power outage in that area, from Weatherly Road south to Hobbs Road and from Memorial Parkway east to Bailey Cove Road.

Huntsville Utilities says between 201 and 1,300 customers are impacted.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.