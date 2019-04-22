Both drivers have been transported after a motorcycle and van wreck at Andrew Jackson Way and Oakwood Avenue.
Wreckers are on scene clearing up the damage.
Ryan Berti photo
Avoid the area if possible.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Motorcycle, van crash at Andrew Jackson, Oakwood
- Traffic alert: Wreck completely blocks portion of Oakwood Avenue
- Traffic alert: Pulaski Pike, Oakwood Avenue back open after accident
- Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue back open after wreck
- Oakwood University breaks ground on new farm market
- Traffic alert: Decatur police respond to 3-vehicle crash
- Traffic alert: Hazel Green house on fire
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
- Traffic alert: Accident on Rideout Road
- Traffic alert: Delays on Governors Drive
Scroll for more content...