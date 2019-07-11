Traffic alert: Memorial Parkway, Cook Avenue area roadways closed due to flooding

The Huntsville Police Department reports that the access road NB Memorial Parkway at Cook Avenue and Cook Avenue are closed due to flooding.
Please use alternate routes.
