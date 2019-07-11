Clear
Traffic alert: Memorial Parkway, Cook Avenue area roadways closed due to flooding

Please use alternate routes.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department reports that the access road NB Memorial Parkway at Cook Avenue and Cook Avenue are closed due to flooding.

