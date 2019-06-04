Madison power back after outage

UPDATE from Huntsville Utilities:

Power has been restored to the majority of customers in the previously reported area. Anyone still experiencing a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT.

The outage was caused when a section of line burned out and fell, making contact with a street light arm on Lanier Boulevard.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews are still in the area performing maintenance and repairs.

From earlier

Huntsville Utilities and the Madison Police Department are responding to a power outage.

The outage is in the city of Madison from Mill Road south to Martin Road and from Wall Triana Highway/Sullivan Street east to Zierdt Road, according to Huntsville Utilities.

Madison police say the outage is impacting several intersections along Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana.

All intersections without lights should be treated as four-way stops until power is restored.