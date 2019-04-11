Traffic alert: Large sinkhole impacting Hwy. 53 near Burwell Road

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said a sinkhole is causing a traffic problem Thursday morning.
“Nortbound Hwy. 53 will have one lane closed just south of Burwell Road while (Alabama Department of Transportation) decides how to handle this sinkhole …,” Vandiver wrote in part on a Facebook post.
The hole is believed to be between 12- and 15-feet deep.
Seth Burkett, transportation department spokesman, said the sinkhole is 7.5 fee in diameter.
He said the lane closure likely will last several days.
Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
