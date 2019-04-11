Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Traffic alert: Large sinkhole impacting Hwy. 53 near Burwell Road

Image from Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver

Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said a sinkhole is causing a traffic problem Thursday morning.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 8:33 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross, Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said a sinkhole is causing a traffic problem Thursday morning.

“Nortbound Hwy. 53 will have one lane closed just south of Burwell Road while (Alabama Department of Transportation) decides how to handle this sinkhole …,” Vandiver wrote in part on a Facebook post.

The hole is believed to be between 12- and 15-feet deep.

Seth Burkett, transportation department spokesman, said the sinkhole is 7.5 fee in diameter. 

He said the lane closure likely will last several days.

Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events