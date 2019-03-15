Traffic alert: Lanes of I-565 being closed in 10-15 minute intervals

The Huntsville Police Department reports that eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 565 will be closed for 10-15 minute intervals due to utility work for an extended period of time.
Please use County Line and Mooresville to detour.
