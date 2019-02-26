Clear
Traffic alert: Keel Mountain Road closed after being judged unsafe

Avoid the area

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 12:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 12:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Keel Mountain Road has been deemed unsafe and is being closed immediately because of shifting, according to Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.

Blowing Cave Road was closed Monday.

