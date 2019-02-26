Traffic alert: Keel Mountain Road closed after being judged unsafe

Keel Mountain Road has been deemed unsafe and is being closed immediately because of shifting, according to Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.
Blowing Cave Road was closed Monday.
