Traffic alert: Injuries reported in Decatur crash; roadway to be closed for hours

There have been injuries, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:04 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is responding to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Hwy. 31 at Mill Road.

There have been injuries, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman. No other details have been provided.

At 12:53 p.m., Long said northbound lanes will be blocked for a minimum of two hours.

