The Decatur Police Department is responding to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Hwy. 31 at Mill Road.
There have been injuries, said Emme Long, police spokeswoman. No other details have been provided.
At 12:53 p.m., Long said northbound lanes will be blocked for a minimum of two hours.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Injuries reported in Decatur crash; roadway to be closed for hours
- Traffic alert: 3-mile backup reported on Interstate 65 near Decatur
- Traffic alert: Decatur police respond to 3-vehicle crash
- Traffic alert: Memorial Parkway, Cook Avenue area roadways closed due to flooding
- Dislodged mobile home blocking Decatur roadway
- Traffic alert: Accident reported on Rideout Road
- Traffic alert: Part of Clinton Avenue closed for about 48 hours
- Traffic alert: Accident with injuries blocks part of I-565
- Traffic alert: State troopers responding to Moulton wreck with injuries
- Traffic alert: 18-wheelers wreck near Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur
Scroll for more content...