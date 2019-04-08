Issues have been reported on these streets Monday morning:
* The Huntsville Police Department has closed Washington Street at Washington Circle due to flooding.
* Bankhead Parkway has been closed for debris removal.
Avoid these areas if possible. Use caution if you cannot.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Huntsville streets closed for flooding, debris
- Traffic Alert: Portion of Gallatin Street to close Wednesday night
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closing part of Clinton Avenue
- Videos: Flooding makes waterfall on Huntsville street
- Traffic Alert: Roadwork causes lane closures on Meridian Street in Huntsville
- Traffic Alert: Crews to close one lane for paving on 11th Street in Decatur
- Traffic alert: Flooding closes part of Hobbs Island Road, Cecil Ashburn detour
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville Utilities closing lanes, roads for gas main upgrades
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes lane of Laverne Drive at Sparkman
Scroll for more content...