Traffic alert: Huntsville streets closed for flooding, debris

Issues have been reported on these streets Monday morning:

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

* The Huntsville Police Department has closed Washington Street at Washington Circle due to flooding.

* Bankhead Parkway has been closed for debris removal.

Avoid these areas if possible. Use caution if you cannot.

