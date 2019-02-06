Huntsville police say a woman who overdosed on heroin caused a head-on crash at 310 Governors Drive.
There were two females in the vehicle, and both were shooting up heroin, police said. The passenger did not overdose.
They also say one of the women fought with Huntsville ambulance workers in bushes near the crash.
Police report the two women and the other driver received minor injuries. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Related Content
- Huntsville police say heroin overdose causes head-on crash on Governors Drive
- Dump truck crash snarls traffic on Governors Drive in Huntsville
- Huntsville police charge Detroit man with heroin trafficking
- Huntsville Police discuss railroad driving safety
- Car overturned on Governors Drive
- Huntsville Police: man shot while driving on Avondale Drive
- End Heroin HSV Walk
- DUI bill headed to the governor's desk
- Car catches fire on Governors Drive
- Emergency lane closure on Governors Drive
Scroll for more content...