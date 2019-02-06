Clear

Huntsville police say heroin overdose causes head-on crash on Governors Drive

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 7:55 AM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Huntsville police say a woman who overdosed on heroin caused a head-on crash at 310 Governors Drive.

There were two females in the vehicle, and both were shooting up heroin, police said. The passenger did not overdose.

They also say one of the women fought with Huntsville ambulance workers in bushes near the crash.

Police report the two women and the other driver received minor injuries. They were taken to Huntsville Hospital.

