Traffic alert: Huntsville police investigating accident at Bob Wallace, L&N Drive

The Huntsville Police Department is currently working an accident scene at Bob Wallace Ave and L&N Drive involving four subjects that fled the vehicle on foot, according to the department’s Twitter feed.
Eastbound Bob Wallace is closed starting at the L & N Drive intersection for about a block.
Officers have taken one of the subjects into custody.
Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.
