Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Traffic alert: Huntsville police investigating accident at Bob Wallace, L&N Drive

Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 11:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is currently working an accident scene at Bob Wallace Ave and L&N Drive involving four subjects that fled the vehicle on foot, according to the department’s Twitter feed.

Eastbound Bob Wallace is closed starting at the L & N Drive intersection for about a block.

Officers have taken one of the subjects into custody.

Avoid the area if possible. Be careful if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events