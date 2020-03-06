Clear

Traffic alert: Huntsville police close Memorial Parkway at Merchants Walk

Please use alternate routes.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 6:51 PM
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 7:52 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department has closed Memorial Parkway at Merchants Walk due to accident and an investigation.

Huntsville police says Alabama State Troopers were pursuing a vehicle that caused the crash. Two of thee occupants have been detained. 

The service lane in front of Whole Foods at Memorial Parkway and Bob Wallace will be shut down until 5 a.m. Saturday, police said

Please use alternate routes.

Drive with caution if you cannot.

Huntsville Utilities reports it is responding to a power outage in south Huntsville from Governors Drive south to Airport Road and from Memorial Parkway east to Whitesburg Drive.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events