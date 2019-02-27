Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closing part of Clinton Avenue

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close the westbound lane of Clinton Avenue between Russell Street and California Street for valve work.

The project is expected to take four to six hours, according to a press release from Todd Long, company spokesperson.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.