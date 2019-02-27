At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close the westbound lane of Clinton Avenue between Russell Street and California Street for valve work.
The project is expected to take four to six hours, according to a press release from Todd Long, company spokesperson.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.
Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.
If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closing part of Clinton Avenue
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
- Huntsville Utilities closing portion of Clinton Avenue
- Traffic alert: Part of Clinton Avenue closed for gas main replacement
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes lane of Laverne Drive at Sparkman
- Huntsville Police respond to shooting on Clinton Avenue
- Huntsville Utilities proposes rate increase
- Huntsville Utilities explains energy consumption
- Traffic alert: Flooding closes part of Hobbs Island Road, Cecil Ashburn detour
- Traffic alert: Accident with injuries blocks part of I-565
Scroll for more content...