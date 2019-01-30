Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes lane of Laverne Drive at Sparkman

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed the eastbound lane of Laverne Drive at Sparkman Drive for service line repair work.

Todd Long, of Huntsville Utilities, said the closure could last four to six hours. It began after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. If you can’t travel an alternate route, drive with extreme caution as workers will be present. Expect shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.