Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane

Huntsville Utilities Gas Operations has closed the eastbound lane of Clinton Avenue between Pollard Street and Monroe Street for gas main relocation.
Todd Long, Huntsville Utilities spokesman, said the timeframe of the closure is not yet known.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Those traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.
