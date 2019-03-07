Traffic alert: Hudson Memorial Bridge lanes in Decatur closed for repairs

Lanes on Hudson Memorial Bridge on U.S. 31 in Decatur will be closed until about 3 p.m. Thursday as repairs are made to the bridge deck on the south end.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the center travel lane will be closed to traffic while repairs are made. The center left turn lane from Alabama 20 eastbound to U.S. 31 northbound will also be closed.

Motorists are advised to obey signs, reduce speed and expect delays.