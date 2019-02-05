Clear
Traffic alert: House on the move in Limestone County

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and drive safely if they cannot avoid the area

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 8:16 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a house moving from the 8,000 block Hwy. 53 N. about 9 a.m. Tuesday will impact traffic in the area as it heads into Limestone County.

