Traffic alert: House on the move in Limestone County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a house moving from the 8,000 block Hwy. 53 N. about 9 a.m. Tuesday will impact traffic in the area as it heads into Limestone County.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and drive safely if they cannot avoid the area
