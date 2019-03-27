Clear

Traffic alert: Heavy delays on Governors Drive

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The westbound lane of Governors Drive is backed up from just past Monte Sano Boulevard to Parkhill Road.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events