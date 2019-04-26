Traffic alert; Accident shuts down lane at Memorial Parkway, Mastin Lake

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says a truck carrying muriatic acid used for cleaning was involved in an accident with a car.

Five vehicles in total became involved in the accident.

The acid container broke and the acid began to bubble on the roadway. Officials are putting down soda ash to neutralize it

HEMSI reported minor injuries.

From earlier:

The Huntsville Police Department reports a traffic accident has occurred at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake.

Northbound traffic is shut down and traffic is being diverted through the old Gander Mountain parking lot.

Hazmat team is on the scene

Motorists should expect delays in this area. Avoid the area if you can